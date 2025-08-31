Time for a united fight against ‘vote chori’: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday accused the BJP-led Union government of colluding with the Election Commission of India (ECI) to delete the names of voters who oppose it. He urged like-minded political parties to join what he called a fight against “vote theft” and safeguard democracy.

Speaking at a memorial meeting of CPI national leader and former MP Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, the chief minister said: “Those in power at the Centre are trying to consolidate their hold by misusing the Election Commission to serve their political interests. The removal of voters who are against the BJP is a serious threat to Parliamentary democracy.”

He alleged that votes were being deleted to influence the upcoming Bihar elections and pointed out that over one crore new voters were being generated within a short period. He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had already raised the issue of vote manipulation and called for all opposition parties to support him.

Revanth further claimed that the Union government was conspiring to change the Constitution, warning that such moves could endanger the country’s future. He urged the Communist parties to intensify their struggles, noting that Left movements in the past had unseated governments through sustained agitation.

“Communism is not about studying ideology in libraries alone, but also about fighting for people’s rights. The ideology needs to be propagated,” the chief minister said.