Delimitation to increase GHMC wards to 300

HYDERABAD: With the state government issuing a notification extending Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits to the entire Telangana Core Urban Region (TCUR), the civic body is preparing to release a draft notification on ward delimitation.

The merger covers 27 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) — 20 municipalities and seven municipal corporations—located within or abutting the Outer Ring Road (ORR) across Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sangareddy districts.

Once the delimitation notification is issued, the public will be able to submit objections or suggestions after which a final order will be issued.

Officials said paperwork for reorganising wards across existing GHMC areas and newly merged ULBs is near completion. The focus is on ensuring that each ward falls within the same Assembly and Parliament constituency to avoid overlap. The present structure of wards, circles and zones will remain, though the number of units will increase substantially.

The number of divisions is expected to rise from 150 to 250–300, depending on population-based calculations. The current six zones are likely to increase to 12, and the 30 circles may be restructured into 50–60 for administrative ease.

At present, ward populations vary widely, from about 30,000 in some areas to over 1 lakh in others. Officials said the aim is to create more even, legally compliant ward boundaries using population data and geographical limits.

Budget limitations

GHMC is preparing its next financial year budget only for the pre-merger 150 wards. Officials pointed out that the present Council was elected for the earlier jurisdiction and cannot allocate funds to the newly merged areas. A mechanism, through government approval or a legal framework, is expected to be finalised soon for financial planning in the expanded limits.

The Council’s tenure ends on February 10, 2026, and major administrative decisions are expected after its term concludes.