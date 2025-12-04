Foreign envoys to explore Telangana’s Buddhavanam in tourism promotion drive

HYDERABAD: The upcoming Telangana Rising Global Summit will start off with a spiritual note with the visit of foreign envoys to Buddhavanam, the world’s largest Buddhist theme park, located near Nagarjunasagar.

According to officials, the delegates will experience the life and teachings of Gautam Buddha at the heritage site.

In an attempt to promote tourism in Telangana, the state government has decided to organise the visit of diplomats from various Asian countries to Buddhavanam. As part of a larger strategy to attract Buddhist pilgrims and international tourists, the tour will offer the delegates a sense of Telangana’s spiritual and historical legacy, the officials added.

Malaysian High Commissioner Muzafar Shah Bin Mustafa, Ambassador of Nepal Shankar Prasad, Cambodia Ambassador Rath Many, Bhutan Ambassador Maj Gen Vestop Namgyal, Vietnam Ambassador Nguyen Thanh, Thailand Ambassador Chavanart Thangsumphant, Sri Lankan High Commissioner Mahishini Colonne and South Korean Chargé d’Affaires Lim Sang Woo will be among a host of diplomats who are likely to visit the theme park.

It may be mentioned here that Telangana has several significant Buddhist heritage sites that attract international tourists. The Dharmapuri Buddhist Stupa located in Jagtial district, Nelakondapalli near Khammam and the Phanigiri Buddhist Monastery in Suryapet district reflect the state’s deep Buddhist influence. Along with Buddhavanam, these heritage sites form the integrated Telangana Buddhist Circuit.