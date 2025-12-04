I have nothing to do with land dispute case: Telangana Minister Ponguleti

According to the complaint accessed by TNIE, her staff alerted her that four JCBs and around 70 masked persons had entered the land, assaulted her employees — identified as Shiv Charan, Srinu and Dharampal — and unlawfully confined them. Despite being informed about injunction orders issued by the district court and the high court in pending civil matters, the group allegedly demolished a gowshala, damaged the field and destroyed a security guard’s tent and equipment. The FIR notes that the offenders “mentioned the name of Raghava Constructions” during the incident.

Amid reports that the minister’s son was present at the site, Srinivas Reddy dismissed the claims as “baseless,” asserting that neither he nor his family-run construction firm had any role in what he described as a private dispute between two individuals. He alleged that a section of the media had highlighted the matter to mislead the public and said the facts would soon come out.

A senior police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that a case had been registered and said investigators were examining whether Raghava Constructions had any involvement in the incident.