Teacher suspected of killing wife, booked

SANGAREDDY: A teacher allegedly murdered his wife and attempted to portray it as a cardiac arrest in Sangareddy district. Police said the accused, Srinivas, who works as a government teacher, had married the deceased, Suchitra (32), a few years ago. They have two children together.

Police said the couple would frequently quarrel over petty issues. On Monday, Srinivas called Suchitra’s parents and informed them that she had suffered a cardiac arrest and was being shifted to a hospital. An hour later, he called them again and told them that she had died on the way to the hospital, after which he took the body to their native village.

Her parents arrived at Madwar from Maharashtra for the last rites. However, while preparing for the rites, they found bruises on her back and neck. Suspecting foul play, they paused the ritual and lodged a complaint.

In their complaint, they alleged that Srinivas had murdered her. The body was then shifted to a government hospital for a postmortem examination. Police said the exact cause of death would be known only after the postmortem report is issued.