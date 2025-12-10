Cold wave to grip parts of Telangana

HYDERABAD: A cold wave is set to grip Telangana over the next three days and the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has warned that the spell may extend further.

Strengthening northeasterly winds are driving a sharp fall in night temperatures, particularly in North and West Telangana, where they are expected to drop 5°C to 7°C below normal.

In Central Telangana, including Hyderabad, temperatures may fall 3 °C to 4 °C below normal.

On Tuesday, minimum temperatures recorded a steep dip with Adilabad at 7.7°C, Medak at 8.5°C, Patancheru at 8°C and Rajendranagar at 10°C emerging as the coldest areas.

Other stations logged: Bhadrachalam 16.0°C, Dundigal 13.1°C, Hakimpet 14.4°C, Hanamkonda 11.5°C, Hyderabad 13.0°C, Khammam 14.0°C, Mahabubnagar 15.1°C, Nalgonda 15.4°C, Nizamabad 12.1°C, Ramagundam 11.6°C and Hayath Nagar 11.6°C.

Meteorologists attribute the fall to dry air, clear skies and strong northeasterly winds enhancing night-time cooling.

The weather, however, will remain dry across Telangana for the next three days.

Officials have advised residents, especially the elderly, children and those with pre-existing health conditions, to take necessary precautions during late-night and early-morning hours when the cold is at its peak.