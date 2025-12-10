Telangana Road Sector Policy aimed at enhancing connectivity

HYDERABAD: The state government is planning a major expansion of the road network, aiming to increase its length from the existing 34,058 km to 53,102 km by 2047.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy unveiled the Telangana Road Sector Policy at the Telangana Rising Global Summit.

As per the policy, the government will lay six or four-lane roads to connect the state capital with all district headquarters. It will construct four-lane roads from one district headquarters to another and two-lane roads from district headquarters to mandal headquarters.

The R&B department is developing a Comprehensive Road Network Master Plan and identifying a core road network as part of Vision 2047 of Rising Telangana. Action plans for 2030, 2035 and 2047 will be integral components of this initiative.

The Road Sector Policy has set a target to complete major highway works by 2035.

According to the policy document, the six-laning of the Hyderabad–Bengaluru stretch of National Highway-44, the Hyderabad–Vijayawada section, the four-laning of the Hyderabad–Srisailam stretch of NH-765, and the six-laning of the high-speed corridor on the Nagpur–Hyderabad section of NH-44 will all be completed by 2035.