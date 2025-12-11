Public fury as mourning rituals disrupt Hyderabad’s ORR cycling track

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s world-class ORR cycling track turned into the site of private mourning rituals on Wednesday, sparking widespread outrage.

A video circulating on X showed a family performing tonsuring rituals on the track, with a water tanker stationed nearby for bathing. The act triggered sharp reactions from citizens, who condemned the misuse of public infrastructure.

When a cyclist questioned the group, one person allegedly claimed to be a local Congress leader and issued threats.

Santhana Selvan, who runs a Hyderabad cycling community, told TNIE that such actions amount to trespass and seriously damage the city’s image. He said public property must be protected irrespective of political influence and urged authorities to take action to deter future violations.

HGCL officials told TNIE that maintenance of the cycling track is handled by a private contractor, who has been asked to submit a report and file a case against those involved.