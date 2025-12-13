58 kids from government schools fall ill after meals in Telangana

HYDERABAD: As many as 58 students were taken ill in two separate food poisoning incidents at government schools in Hyderabad on Friday.

Sixteen girl students from the Telangana Minority Residential School in Baghlingampally were admitted to the government hospital in King Koti after reporting nausea, vomiting and stomach pain. They were later discharged. Hospital superintendent Dr Santosh Babu told the TNIE, “The students were admitted in the afternoon with vomiting and nausea. All 16 are stable.”

Officials said the students began showing symptoms early on Friday, hours after eating curd rice for dinner on Thursday. Some students reported that the curd had a foul smell.

In the second incident, students at a government school in Chandra Nayak Thanda fell ill after eating the mid-day meal on Friday.

Director of School Education Naveen Nicholas told the TNIE, “The Hare Krishna Mission Foundation supplies mid-day meals to the school through a centralised kitchen. Around 30 students reported stomach pain an hour after eating payasam served for lunch. They were taken to the Area Hospital in Kondapur, and a few were shifted to a private hospital and discharged later.”

An official statement later put the number of affected students at 42.

Nicholas said the same food had been supplied to other schools without complaint, but the service provider would look into the matter.