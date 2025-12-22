Lite byte | Digital reset after PM’s stern message

Digital reset after PM’s stern message
The meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his stern advice on strengthening the party in the state, details of which were allegedly leaked to the media, has set off a buzz among BJP MPs. The MPs are said to be particularly surprised by how closely the high command seems to be monitoring their social media activity.
The development has led to a bout of quiet recalibration, with MPs weighing their online messaging and issue selection more carefully to maintain favourable optics with the leadership. Some are believed to have approached political strategists to guide their social media strategy.
Cold shoulder costs ministers
Two key ministers in the government are now realising they may have taken the Communist parties a bit too lightly. Their decision to brush aside the proposal for an alliance in the sarpanch elections in both their Assembly constituencies appears to have backfired, with Communist-backed candidates and rebels sweeping a majority of villages in the ministers’ own turf.
In the aftermath of the gram panchayat results, the ministers are said to be scrambling to do damage control. Sources say the ministers are now keen to mend fences and are reaching out to Communist leaders, hoping to revive ties before the MPTC and ZPTC elections.
Bureaucratic reshuffle buzz builds
Whispers in the corridors of power suggest that another round of IAS musical chairs may be just around the corner. If highly placed sources are to be believed, even some officers occupying high-profile positions could be in for a surprise. For now, the bureaucracy is keenly watching to see whether this is just a routine reshuffle or a hint of larger changes to come.
After KCR jab, Congress recalibrates
In the wake of former chief minister KCR’s fresh attack on the Congress, ruling party leaders in south Telangana are said to be taking stock of the situation. Ministers and MLAs, particularly from Rangareddy, Mahbubnagar and Nalgonda, are said to be pulling up their socks as the BRS steps up plans for a series of massive public meetings across the region.
The coming days are expected to be important for Congress ministers, MLAs, MLCs and other key leaders, with MPTC, ZPTC, municipal and PACS elections on the horizon. With many of these polls closely tied to farmers’ issues, Congress leaders are weighing their response to the BRS campaign and looking at how best to push back while addressing allegations of underperformance.
Inputs: Ireddy Srinivas Reddy, B Kartheek