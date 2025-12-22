Lite byte | Digital reset after PM’s stern message

Digital reset after PM’s stern message

The meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his stern advice on strengthening the party in the state, details of which were allegedly leaked to the media, has set off a buzz among BJP MPs. The MPs are said to be particularly surprised by how closely the high command seems to be monitoring their social media activity.

The development has led to a bout of quiet recalibration, with MPs weighing their online messaging and issue selection more carefully to maintain favourable optics with the leadership. Some are believed to have approached political strategists to guide their social media strategy.

Cold shoulder costs ministers

Two key ministers in the government are now realising they may have taken the Communist parties a bit too lightly. Their decision to brush aside the proposal for an alliance in the sarpanch elections in both their Assembly constituencies appears to have backfired, with Communist-backed candidates and rebels sweeping a majority of villages in the ministers’ own turf.

In the aftermath of the gram panchayat results, the ministers are said to be scrambling to do damage control. Sources say the ministers are now keen to mend fences and are reaching out to Communist leaders, hoping to revive ties before the MPTC and ZPTC elections.