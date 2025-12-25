Telangana DyCM Bhatti orders branding, marketing of Gurukul college students’ products

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka made a surprise visit to the Telangana Tribal Welfare Girls Gurukul Degree College at Tanikella in Konijerla mandal on Wednesday.

After participating in a review meeting at the Khammam collectorate, his convoy proceeding towards Madhira, unexpectedly turned towards the gurukul hostel. He walked into the building and interacted with the students as well as the principal.

He enquired about the number of students in the hostel, whether the menu was being strictly followed, lunch timings, the menu for the day, and whether information was being collected about alumni of the college and the fields in which they have settled.

The deputy chief minister was delighted to see students preparing mosquito-repellent incense sticks. He immediately instructed District Collector Durishetty Anudeep to take necessary steps to brand and market the product.

Vikramarka then visited the dining hall and inspected the cooking vessels, after which he had lunch along with the students. During the meal, he asked the students about the quality of teaching at the institution.

After lunch, he visited the library and enquired whether students were being guided about competitive examinations such as Group-I and Group-II, and whether relevant study material for competitive exams was available there.

At the end of the visit, the students presented a painting they had made to Vikramarka. He later planted saplings on the hostel premises.