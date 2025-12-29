BRS vows to raise PRLIS issue in Telangana assembly

HYDERABAD: BRS leader T Harish Rao on Sunday demanded that the government conduct the State Legislative Assembly session for at least 15 days.

During an informal chat with reporters, former minister said that the BRS government conducted the Assembly session for 32 days per year in its first term. “The Congress government conducted the session for just 24 days in 2024 and 16 days so far in 2025,” he alleged.

“The Congress had earlier demanded that the Assembly session should be conducted for a minimum of 45 days per year,” he said while alleging that the House session was being conducted only to sling mud at the Opposition but not to discuss the pressing issues.

Harish Rao said that the BRS would raise the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) issue in the House. He demanded that the government initiate a debate on the scarcity of fertilisers, non-implementation of Rythu Badhu, crop loan waiver and other issues.

The Siddipet MLA also demanded a thorough debate on the HILT Policy, which he termed a Rs 5 lakh crore scam. He also demanded that debates be held on the non-implementation of a job calendar, food poisoning in Gurukul schools, non-payment of terminal benefits to employees and non-payment of dearness allowance (DA). “The BRS is prepared to participate in debates on any issue and expose the misdeeds of the Congress government,” he added.