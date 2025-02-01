If you’ve guts, first change Hyderabad's name to Bhagyanagar: Bandi Sanjay to CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Responding to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy threatening to name the locality where the BJP state office is located after balladeer Gaddar, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said: “If you have guts, first change Hyderabad’s name to Bhagyanagar.”
Taking to X, he said: “Couldn’t help but laugh at Congress CM who thinks renaming a street is some kind of revenge for not giving a Padma award. Is this child’s play?”
The Karimnagar MP also alleged that it was the Congress that insulted the balladeer throughout his life.
“Who insulted Gaddar throughout his life? Congress. Who used Gaddar as an interlocutor and called Naxals for meeting? Congress. Who slapped a UAPA case on him? Congress. Who filed 21 cases against Gaddar? Congress. Who made him roam around police stations? Congress.” the MoS posted on X.
“Setting aside party affiliations — Leaders like Dudilla Sripada Rao, Chittem Narasimha Reddy, many more leaders, IPS officers and countless police families became victims of Naxalism. Being the Home Minister of Telangana, how can you prioritise politics over the pain of so many families?,” he wondered.
“If it satisfies your petty ego, change any street name,” he said.
“Also, since you are interested in changing names and if you really have guts, first change Hyderabad’s name to Bhagyanagar, Nizamabad’s name to Induru and your own district’s name to Palamuru,” he added.
Sanjay also asked the CM to “focus on implementing six guarantees and 420 fake promises instead of playing chillar games”. “Telangana isn’t your personal playground, and BJP will eventually undo every mockery Congress tries to pull,” he added.
‘Government trying to use poll code as excuse to halt Bharosa’
Meanwhile, Sanjay alleged that the state government was conspiring to halt disbursal of Rythu Bharosa amounts in the name of model code of conduct ahead of the teachers’ and graduates’ MLC elections.
The BJP leader said that since the scheme has already been started, the Election Commission should not have any objections on its implementation. “Moreover, as the upcoming elections are for graduates’ and teachers’ MLC posts, the scheme will neither influence the voters nor will it have any impact on poll results,” he said.
Revealing that the BJP has already sent a letter to the Election Commission through state BJP president G Kishan Reddy seeking clarity on the matter, he demanded immediate resumption of Rythu Bharosa and other welfare schemes.
The MoS suggested that the state government take an all-party delegation to the Election Commission to seek approval for disbursing Rythu Bharosa funds.