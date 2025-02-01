Telangana government's top priority is health and education: Dy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday said that the people’s government in the state was more focused on education and health sectors and would spare no funds in this direction.

Speaking at the annual day celebration of St Francis Degree College for Women here, he said the state government was constructing Young India Integrated Schools for the development of the education sector and to enable Telangana students to compete at the global level.

Each school is being constructed on an area of 20 to 25 acres with an investment of Rs 200 crore each. Approvals have already been given to 60 schools.

Vikramarka observed that if education is provided to women, it would not only benefit them but also their families and the society.

“Family system gives strength to the nation and that power to run the family system lies with women. Keeping this in mind, the government has been extending every possible cooperation for the development of women. Funds are being allocated specially for women’s development and measures are being taken to give them ample opportunities in education and employment,” Vikramarka said.

He further asserted that the state government was keen to transform women as entrepreneurs and, as part of this objective, an action plan was put in place for involving women self-help groups in the generation of 1,000 MW solar power.

“Normally the tendency is to entrust such projects to corporate companies, but the Indiramma government has decided to allot solar power plants to women SHGs,” he explained.