Backward classes form largest chunk of population in Telangana, says caste survey

HYDERABAD: Backward classes other than Muslim minorities at 46.25 percent form the largest chunk of the total 3.70 crore population of Telangana, according to the caste survey conducted in the state.

The population of BCs is followed by the Scheduled Castes (17.43 percent), Scheduled Tribes (10.45), backward classes among Muslims (10.08) and Other Castes (13.31), OCs among Muslims (2.48) in terms of the percentage of population.

The state planning department which conducted the survey submitted its report to the cabinet sub-committee headed by state Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday.

The minister said the report would be presented before the state cabinet on February 4.

On the same day, it would be placed before a special session of the legislative assembly for debate.

In terms of numbers, the population of SCs is 61,84,319, STs is 37,05,929, BCs other than Muslim minorities is 1,64,09,179, BCs among Muslim minorities 35,76,588, Muslim (OC) is 8,80,424.

Total Muslim percentage in the state is 12.56, Reddy told reporters here.