Kakatiya Zoological Park sees surge in visitors, revenue after tiger arrival

HANAMKONDA: The Kakatiya Zoological Park in Hanamkonda, located on Hunter Road, has seen a surge in visitors and revenue following the arrival of a pair of tigers. The zoo authorities had previously cited increased ticket prices as a contributing factor to revenue growth, and the addition of the tigers has significantly amplified this effect. Compared to last year, the zoo’s income has risen substantially.

This influx of visitors, particularly schoolchildren, has further boosted revenue. A record footfall of 25,000 visitors was seen in January this year, generating Rs 15 lakh in revenue, up from Rs 9 lakh in monthly income before the big cats arrived. In addition to the tigers, the zoo has also welcomed two bisons, hog deer and three barking deer. Weekdays, in particular, have seen increased foot traffic.

To further support the zoo’s inhabitants, the Kakatiya Zoological Park has launched an animal adoption programme. Zoo authorities are encouraging people, including wildlife enthusiasts, students and businesspeople, to adopt animals and birds, contributing to their food and care. Forest Minister Konda Surekha has already set an example by adopting four animals — a nilgai, a sambar deer, a chousingha and a wild boar — for one year and donated Rs 2 lakh for their upkeep.

Speaking to TNIE, Kakatiya Zoological Park Forest Range Officer (FRO) and Assistant Curator B Mayuri confirmed the increase in visitors and revenue, attributing it to the new animal additions, especially the tiger pair. She also highlighted the ongoing adoption initiative, explaining that contributions range from Rs 500 per annum for birds to Rs 4 lakh per annum for tigers, covering the cost of food and care.

Mayuri added that public response to the adoption programme has been positive, with several individuals expressing interest in supporting the zoo’s animals.