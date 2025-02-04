‘Blackmailer’ has hundreds of private video clips, claims actor Lavanya

HYDERABAD: Actor Lavanya has lodged a complaint with the Narsingi police claiming that she “obtained” a 4TB hard drive from one Ravi Bavaji Masthan Sai which has some private video clips of actor Nikhil, among hundreds of other videos.
The complaint says that Lavanya, who is involved in a dispute with actor Raj Tarun, obtained the hard drive—containing hundreds of video clips of women recorded by Masthan Sai without their knowledge—from his house in November 2024. It adds that the private video clips are of married and unmarried women, along with hacked personal data of several individuals.
“The complainant further stated that the hard drive also contained hacked videos from the phone of the Varalakshmi Tiffins owner, as well as private videos from the mobile phone of actor Nikhil,” the FIR reads.
Lavanya alleged that the hard drives contained numerous call recordings, explicit videos, photographs, and details of Masthan Sai’s criminal activities and escape plans.
She alleged that Masthan Sai engaged in illegal activities, including hacking into the mobile phones of teenage girls and gaining unauthorised access to their Google and iCloud accounts. “Several victims, fearing for their reputation, remained silent. Masthan Sai’s father, Ravi Ram Mohan Rao, actively supported and shielded his son from legal consequences,” the complaint says.
It adds that Masthan Sai recorded intimate moments between himself and Lavanya. “She was a victim of Masthan Sai’s offenses, stating that he recorded 40 video calls with her without consent and hacked into all her email accounts. In 2023, she visited Guntur to attend the wedding of Masthan Sai’s sister, during which she confronted him about her videos. She claims that he then physically and sexually assaulted her,” the FIR reads. Following this, she filed a complaint with the Pattabhipuram (AP) police.
Lavanya trying to implicate me, claims Masthan Sai
According to the complaint, to pressure her into a settlement, Masthan Sai allegedly invited another victim, Duggirala Swathi, from Australia and orchestrated a false complaint against her at Narsingi police station. “Additionally, she claimed that Masthan Sai sent drugs to her house through an associate, Ganesh, and recorded her opening the package as part of a setup. This alleged act was also recorded and stored on the hard drive,” the complaint reads.
According to the complaint, on January 31, 2025, Masthan Sai allegedly visited Lavanya’s house and demanded the hard drive. When she refused, he attempted to strangle her, damaging the television and CCTV cameras. On February 2, Masthan Sai returned to her house with two accomplices, consumed drugs, and allegedly held her brother hostage to coerce her into handing over the hard drive.
While the police took him to court, speaking to the media, Masthan Sai accused Lavanya of trying to implicate him in the case.
Lavanya said that she had been receiving threatening calls. “This is not a minor incident; it has been ongoing for two years,” she said.
The Narsingi police registered a case under Sections 329(4), 324(4), 109, 77, and 78 of BNS against Masthan Sai on Sunday. The police arrested Masthan Sai and sent him to judicial custody on Monday.