‘Blackmailer’ has hundreds of private video clips, claims actor Lavanya

HYDERABAD: Actor Lavanya has lodged a complaint with the Narsingi police claiming that she “obtained” a 4TB hard drive from one Ravi Bavaji Masthan Sai which has some private video clips of actor Nikhil, among hundreds of other videos.

The complaint says that Lavanya, who is involved in a dispute with actor Raj Tarun, obtained the hard drive—containing hundreds of video clips of women recorded by Masthan Sai without their knowledge—from his house in November 2024. It adds that the private video clips are of married and unmarried women, along with hacked personal data of several individuals.

“The complainant further stated that the hard drive also contained hacked videos from the phone of the Varalakshmi Tiffins owner, as well as private videos from the mobile phone of actor Nikhil,” the FIR reads.

Lavanya alleged that the hard drives contained numerous call recordings, explicit videos, photographs, and details of Masthan Sai’s criminal activities and escape plans.

She alleged that Masthan Sai engaged in illegal activities, including hacking into the mobile phones of teenage girls and gaining unauthorised access to their Google and iCloud accounts. “Several victims, fearing for their reputation, remained silent. Masthan Sai’s father, Ravi Ram Mohan Rao, actively supported and shielded his son from legal consequences,” the complaint says.

It adds that Masthan Sai recorded intimate moments between himself and Lavanya. “She was a victim of Masthan Sai’s offenses, stating that he recorded 40 video calls with her without consent and hacked into all her email accounts. In 2023, she visited Guntur to attend the wedding of Masthan Sai’s sister, during which she confronted him about her videos. She claims that he then physically and sexually assaulted her,” the FIR reads. Following this, she filed a complaint with the Pattabhipuram (AP) police.