2014 caste survey lacks legal sanctity: Irrigation Minister Uttam

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy took strong exception to opposition parties quoting data from the comprehensive household survey conducted in 2014 by the then chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s government, stating that it didn’t have any legal sanctity.

He said that the Congress government had conducted the Socio-Economic, Education, Employment, Political and Caste Survey of the entire Telangana state with utmost integrity and sincerity.

He was responding to questions raised by BJP MLA Payal Shankar during the debate on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s statement on the survey in the Legislative Assembly.

Strongly responding to the allegations, he appealed to opposition parties not to confuse and mislead the people with numbers. He said that the OC population came down from 21% to 15%, and the BC population increased from 51% to 56% as per the latest survey.

He said that such a large-scale survey had not been carried out in independent India. “Neither the BJP which is in power for the third time at the Centre nor the BRS, which ruled the state for 10 years, undertook enumeration of castes. Only the Congress can deliver social justice,” he asserted and demanded that the BJP MLAs explain why PM Modi’s government failed to carry out such an exercise.