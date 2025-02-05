Telangana to introduce legislation on sub-categorisation of SCs

The CM said that the state government has endorsed recommendations made by the commission to divide the 59 SC sub-castes into three groups, dividing 15% reservations in the combination of 1+9+5, a preferential model for filling up the vacancies in a systematic and equitable manner, and implementing roster points for SC castes. He also said that the state government rejected the fourth proposal to bring families of elected representative and top government officials under the creamy layer.

“In addition to Cabinet endorsement, and debate in the Assembly, the State government will issue GOs, and bring legislation (enact a law) to give legality so that it will not be questioned in the Court of Law. Very soon we will issue GOs, and make an Act to completely implement it,” he said.

“The sacrifices of those who died while fighting for reservations would not go waste,” he said. “No more sacrifices are needed,” he added.

Stating that SC sub-classification is a long pending issue, he said that it gave him immense satisfaction to find a permanent solution. “This is the day that gave me satisfaction in 20 years of my political life,” he said. Stating that the state Cabinet has endorsed SC sub-classification, he said that February 4 should be observed as ‘Social Justice Day’.