Ameenpur mandal faces existential crisis

SANGAREDDY: Have you ever heard of a mandal in the state with only two villages? That is now the reality of Ameenpur mandal in Patancheru Assembly constituency, located adjacent to the state capital.

Once a rural area, Ameenpur has rapidly urbanised, becoming one of the most expensive regions in the district. Like other mandals, it is preparing for upcoming elections as the tenure of panchayat and mandal parishad members recently ended.

Ameenpur mandal was originally established with eight panchayats and three MPTCs. In the last elections held after the formation of the mandal, one member was elected as the mandal parishad president and another as the vice president.

However, out of the eight villages that once formed the mandal, only Vadakpally and Jankampet remain, as the others have been merged into the municipality. According to the new Act, a mandal must have at least five MPTCs to retain its panchayat raj status. To ensure its continuation, officials are now making arrangements to create five MPTC positions so that elections can be held and Ameenpur mandal can continue to exist.