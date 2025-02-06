Most accurate study since Independence: Minister Uttam

HYDERABAD: As questions are being raised over the veracity of the comprehensive door-to-door household survey conducted by the state government, Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy delivered a PowerPoint presentation, explaining the process adopted and official machinery deployed to survey the Congress MLAs and MLCs at the State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Uttam emphasised that the government had ensured the “highest level of accuracy” in data collection and preparation of the report. Speaker Gadam Prasad Kumar, Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Government Whip Aadi Srinivas, MP Mallu Ravi and top officials were among those who attended the meeting.

Prior to the presentation, Uttam, who headed the Cabinet sub-committee on caste survey, interacted with the media and stated that the caste-based socio-economic survey conducted by the Congress government in Telangana was the most scientific, transparent and accurate population study since Independence. He stated that this was the first-ever field-based caste survey undertaken after the 2011 Census, making all figures cited by opposition parties false and fictitious.