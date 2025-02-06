Rat faeces, cockroaches found at NALSAR canteen

HYDERABAD: A task force team, operating under the supervision of the Commissioner of Food Safety, has found rat faeces and cockroach infestation in the canteen storeroom at NALSAR University, Shamirpet.

According to a release, the FSSAI licence obtained by the canteen, operated by Sri Sai Ganesh Caterers, had the incorrect address. During the inspection on Tuesday, the Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) trained supervisor was not on the premises and pest control records and water analysis reports were also not available.

The release added that the team found that windows and doors in the preparation and dining areas did not have insect-proof screens. The floor of the unit was also found to be slippery.

It said the caterer was not maintaining temperature records while raw materials were kept on the floor without pallets. Around 20 kg of muskmelon seeds, used for gravies, was found to be infested with insects and discarded. Additionally, 30 kg of green gram was found without any expiry date apart from 90 kg of unlabelled raw rajma, the release mentioned.