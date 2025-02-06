Suspected bird flu leaves lakhs of hens dead in Telangana

KHAMMAM: Poultry farmers in Khammam district are worried as a large number of hens are dying because of a suspected bird flu. As per the available information, broiler hens have died in lakhs, however, officials are unable to determine the exact cause of the deaths.

Sources said about 10 lakh hens are being reared in 90 poultry farms in Penuballi and Kallur mandals. The farmers have noticed water dripping from their nostrils along with diarrhoea and other symptoms, sources said.

The farmers are incurring huge losses due to the suspected flu among these birds. “We visited the poultry farms and collected the samples to identify the reason for these deaths,” said animal husbandry joint director K Venkatanarayana. He added that a similar kind of bird flu killed a large number of broiler hens two years ago.

The joint director also stated that the reason for these deaths can be attributed to the lack of hygiene and not cleaning the sheds periodically. He said the farmers should clean the areas or sheds where hens are kept. “The exact reason for the deaths will come out after receiving reports from the labs,” he added.

Meanwhile, the poultry companies said that they have stepped back from supplying hens to poultry farms and there will be no supply for the next three months.