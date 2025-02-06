Taking steps to protect citizens from strays: GHMC to Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: In response to the directions dated November 19, 2024, regarding the implementation of recommendations by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), GHMC Commissioner K Ilabarithi on Wednesday submitted an additional affidavit to the high court detailing measures taken by the civic body to manage the population of stray dogs and prevent dog attacks.

The affidavit says that GHMC has established multiple platforms — a toll-free helpline, an app, a web portal, email and social media as well as being available on ‘Dial 100’ for citizens to register complaints related to aggressive and rabid dogs.

“In accordance with the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules-2023, only incurably ill and mortally wounded street dogs are being euthanised. The corporation is also conducting mass sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination campaigns through five ABC centres, involving 18 veterinarians, 22 para-veterinarians, and 49 specialised dog-catching vehicles,” it said.

The affidavit added that a systematic sterilisation drive was being carried out in high-density street dog areas, particularly around schools, playgrounds, the banks of the Musi River, and army bases, besides awareness programmes being conducted for nearly four lakh school children.

The High Court acknowledged GHMC’s initiatives while keeping all issues open for further adjudication in appropriate legal proceedings.