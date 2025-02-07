Telangana: Stay on proceedings against KT Rama Rao extended till February 12

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Thursday extended till February 12 the stay on all further proceedings, including the arrest of BRS working president KT Rama Rao, former MLAs Venkata Ramana Reddy Gandra and Balka Suman, in connection with crime No 118/2024 registered against them at Mahadevpur police station in Jayashankar-Bhupalapally district.
The court also dispensed their personal appearance in connection with the case. The case was registered against the petitioners for videographing visuals of the Medigadda barrage on July 26, 2024 without prior permission.
Additionally, Justice Lakshman directed the state to file counter affidavits in response to the criminal petition filed by the accused. Rama Rao and two others had sought a stay on all further proceedings, contending that their visit to the Medigadda barrage was aimed at bringing out the true facts regarding the water crisis.
The petitioners argued that the state government’s failure to lift water from the barrage was causing a severe shortage for the Kharif farming season. Despite having necessary mechanisms in place to lift water, the irrigation officials allegedly failed to do so with mala fide intentions. When the BRS leaders attempted to record the situation on video, a case was registered against them. The court adjourned the matter to February 12 for further hearing.
Tapgate: Former DGP granted interim relief
Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Thursday granted interim relief to former deputy commissioner of police P Radhakishan Rao in connection with the alleged phone-tapping case and directed the police not to arrest the petitioner until February 12. The case was filed at the Panjagutta Police Station under Sections 120-B, 386, 409, and 506 read with 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act. The court issued a notice to the de-facto complainant, Gadhagoni Chakradhar Goud, directing him to file a counter in response to the petition. The court also instructed the registry to present the witnesses statements recorded under Section 161 of the Cr.PC, filed by the investigating officer and adjourned the matter to February 12.
The case stems from a complaint filed by Goud on December 1, 2024 with the Hyderabad Police Commissioner, alleging that former minister T Harish Rao, along with Radhakishan Rao and others, conspired to falsely implicate him and tarnish his reputation. During the hearing, Justice Lakshman inquired about the status of the investigation. The public prosecutor informed the court that seven witnesses had been examined and their statements were filed on Thursday. In his petition, Radhakishan Rao contended that he was falsely implicated without any incriminating evidence and argued that the FIR was illegal and constituted an abuse of legal provisions.