Telangana: Stay on proceedings against KT Rama Rao extended till February 12

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Thursday extended till February 12 the stay on all further proceedings, including the arrest of BRS working president KT Rama Rao, former MLAs Venkata Ramana Reddy Gandra and Balka Suman, in connection with crime No 118/2024 registered against them at Mahadevpur police station in Jayashankar-Bhupalapally district.

The court also dispensed their personal appearance in connection with the case. The case was registered against the petitioners for videographing visuals of the Medigadda barrage on July 26, 2024 without prior permission.

Additionally, Justice Lakshman directed the state to file counter affidavits in response to the criminal petition filed by the accused. Rama Rao and two others had sought a stay on all further proceedings, contending that their visit to the Medigadda barrage was aimed at bringing out the true facts regarding the water crisis.

The petitioners argued that the state government’s failure to lift water from the barrage was causing a severe shortage for the Kharif farming season. Despite having necessary mechanisms in place to lift water, the irrigation officials allegedly failed to do so with mala fide intentions. When the BRS leaders attempted to record the situation on video, a case was registered against them. The court adjourned the matter to February 12 for further hearing.