TGRTC JAC cites unmet demands, releases strike pamphlet

HYDERABAD: TGSRTC JAC representatives on Thursday released a pamphlet regarding a strike for which they had served notice earlier. The JAC said that there has been no response from the RTC management or the government over pending demands despite the strike notice served around 10 days ago.

JAC vice chairman M Thomas Reddy told TNIE, “Our main demand is that the government’s guarantees should be implemented first as per the constitution and that the Union and state governments should supply some private e-buses to the RTC, which are a danger to the RTC.”

“We suggest that the government management understand that the strike notice was not given out of selfish motives or for personal gain but to resolve the issues raised through discussions and to try to prevent the strike,” he added.

On January 27, the JAC served a strike notice to the RTC management listing 21 demands. It warned the management of an indefinite strike starting February 9 if the state government fails to resolve long-pending demands.