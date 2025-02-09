2.3L MGNREGA job cards deleted in Telangana in six years

HYDERABAD: A total of 2,33,121 job cards under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) were deleted in Telangana over the past six years, according to data provided by the Ministry of Rural Development in Rajya Sabha.

The ministry stated that job cards were primarily deleted due to fake, duplicate or incorrect entries, permanent relocation of families from the Gram Panchayat and reclassification of Gram Panchayats as urban areas. It clarified that updating and deleting job cards is a regular exercise undertaken by state governments.

As per official data, Telangana has a total of 1.1 crore workers registered under MGNREGA, of whom 58.58 lakh are currently active, accounting for 52.91% of the workforce.

Officials said that the Standard Operating Procedure mandates due process for deletions, including publishing draft lists of job cards marked for removal, verification through Gram Sabhas, and allowing affected workers the right to appeal. Additionally, job cards are being linked to Aadhaar to eliminate duplicate and fraudulent entries, ensuring that only genuine beneficiaries receive benefits.

Meanwhile, Telangana is awaiting the release of Rs 453.83 crore in pending dues from the Centre under MGNREGA. This includes Rs 18.04 crore in wage payments, Rs 287 crore for materials and Rs 47.71 crore for administrative expenses.