Bhatti asks Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to restructure debts of corporations, SPVs

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to restructure the debts of various corporations and Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV). He also requested the minister to direct financial institutions to facilitate this process.

During a meeting with Sitharaman in Delhi on Saturday, Vikramarka submitted a representation and sought the release of special assistance for Telangana’s backward districts under Section 94(2) of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act (APRA). Additionally, he requested the reimbursement of Rs 208.24 crore under Section 56 (2) of the APRA and proposed the correction of an allocation error in the release of Centrally Sponsored Scheme funds for 2014-15.

The deputy CM further urged the Union minister to intervene in securing the reimbursement of Rs 408.48 crore from the Andhra Pradesh government, which was spent on the maintenance of Raj Bhavan, high court, Lokayukta and other constitutional authority buildings in Hyderabad during the common capital period.

He also called for resolution of outstanding dues between the power utilities of AP and Telangana, including the amount receivable from Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Corporation to Telangana Power Finance Corporation.

Former Union minister and MP P Balram Naik, MPs Mallu Ravi and Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary of Finance Department K Rama Krishna Rao and Resident Commissioner of Telangana Bhavan in Delhi Gaurav Uppal were present at the meeting.