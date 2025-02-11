CM Revanth Reddy fixes Rs 20 lakh per acre compensation for Kodangal tillers

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has decided to offer Rs 20 lakh per acre as compensation for the land to be acquired for setting up an Industrial Park in Kodangal constituency.

Sources confirmed that the CM has instructed officials to sanction Indiramma houses to those who would lose their land for the project, as well as 150 sq yd of developed plots per acre, apart from the Rs 20 lakh.

The CM also directed the officials to ensure a job for one eligible person per family in the industries to be established in the Park. To enhance their skills, the government also sanctioned an Advanced Technology Centre (ATC) in Kodangal. The ATC will provide training and skill development, and those trained here will be assured of jobs, an official stated.

“The 150 sq yd plot would be valued at Rs 15 lakh, and they will also get Rs 5 lakh under the Indiramma Housing scheme. Along with the compensation of Rs 20 lakh per acre, each person who loses their land will receive benefits worth around Rs 40 lakh,” they said.

Most of the land to be acquired is assigned land.

The Vikarabad collector recently conducted a public hearing regarding land acquisition.

Meanwhile, the farmers who gave their land have expressed happiness. Gudise Kishtappa from Hakimpet said: “I own 5.16 acres of land. There is no water for cultivation. One of my two sons died by suicide as he was distressed. We are set to receive Rs 1.08 crore as compensation. We will also receive an Indiramma house and an 810 sq yd plot. My son wants to return and work in the industries that will come up in Industrial Park.”

Mala Balappa from Hakimpet said: “We own 4.39 acres of assigned land, for which we will receive Rs 99.5 lakh as compensation and 746 sq yd house plot. Our family is very happy. Revanth Reddy is changing our lives.”

Madiga Anjamma said: “We own 4.3 acres of assigned land, for which we will get Rs 95 lakh. I have four sons. All are working in Hyderabad.”