HYDERABAD: Several defectors from the BRS who had joined the ruling Congress over the past few months are now considering returning to their former party if the grapevine is to be believed.

Sources in both parties confirmed that six to seven MLAs have held discussions with key BRS leaders twice over the past two weeks. Leaders from both parties told TNIE that these MLAs are worried about facing byelections. They do not wish to contest fresh elections due to the financial burden and are not prepared to risk losing, as this could impact their political future, the leaders said.

They said that the defectors had expected more of their colleagues to follow them into Congress, thereby reducing the chances of disqualification and byelections if the BRS Legislative Party merged with the ruling party. However, this did not happen.

Dissatisfaction among these MLAs is said to stem from multiple issues, including the fact that their expectations were not met, HYDRAA’s actions and other governance matters that they believe are affecting their public image. Moreover, reports that the original Congress MLAs, during a recently held “secret meeting”, discussed the position of the defectors in the ruling party have created anxiety among the group of legislators who switched sides. The defectors are also reportedly facing resistance within their Assembly constituencies.

A senior MLA, who switched from the pink party to the Congress, told TNIE that he was assured that several BRS MLAs would follow suit. This did not happen, leading to uncertainty among the defectors. The MLA confided that he was now reconsidering his decision as he was wary of the risk to his political career.

In a recent meeting at the residence of a defector, the discussions focused on rejoining the BRS, sources confirmed. They said that among the topics discussed were notices issued by the Supreme Court.

According to insiders, most of the defectors share the same opinion and are likely to make a final decision based on the response of BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao.