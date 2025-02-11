Heaps of drama on deadline day of MLC polls

KARIMNAGAR: With a surge in last-minute filings and allegations of partiality overshadowing the process, the filing of nominations for the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar MLC graduate and teachers’ constituencies ended on Monday.

A total of 100 nominations were submitted for the graduate constituency, including 51 on the final day alone, while the teachers’ constituency saw 17 nominations, with eight filed on Monday.

Tension flared at the district collectorate media point when police permitted TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud and state ministers to escort Congress candidate V Narender Reddy’s nomination convoy directly to the returning officer’s premises. Independent candidate S Ravinder Singh alleged, “Only ruling party leaders were allowed inside with their convoys. This is blatant bias.”

He vowed to lodge a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI). His supporters and Congress activists exchanged slogans near the premises.

Earlier in the day, candidates staged rallies to showcase strength. Singh, running as an independent but backed by BRS followers, led a massive procession from the Varasiddi Vinayaka temple in the Ganj area to the collectorate with KCR’s photo. The BRS has refrained from fielding an official candidate.

In the teachers’ constituency, BJP candidates Malka Komuraiah and Kura Raghotham Reddy, backed by a Joint Action Committee (JAC) of teacher unions, filed their nominations.