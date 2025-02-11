Telangana CM Revanth Reddy orders free sand for Indiramma units

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy ordered officials to implement measures to supply sand for free for the construction of Indiramma houses. Senior mining officials have also been asked to take steps to supply sand at low prices to the common people. Additionally, Revanth warned that the government would take stringent action against the sand mafia. He instructed officials to clear pending bills immediately and ensure the availability of sand to the poor by curbing the sale of sand “in black”.

Chairing a review meeting on Monday, the chief minister directed mining officials to conduct immediate inspections at sand reaches and take strict action against those involved in sand smuggling. He announced that special officers would be appointed to monitor illegal sand transport. District collectors and SPs will be given direct responsibility, he added.

Revanth said that HYDRAA had been assigned to curb sand smuggling in Hyderabad. He added that a strict vigilance and enforcement team would be deployed against sand smuggling. He said 360-degree cameras and solar lights would be installed at every sand reach, and entry and exit points would be set up along with strong fencing at sand stockyards.

To streamline transportation, the chief minister emphasised the need to empanel registered lorries and ensure sand reaches consumers within 48 hours of booking. He directed officials to develop a system to transport sand from the nearest reach based on the area. A special portal will be created to address consumer grievances promptly, he said, vowing that sand would be sold at a fixed price and that a tracking system would be implemented to monitor sand-transporting vehicles and curb smuggling.

Revanth suggested several changes to the online booking system, stating that sand booking hours would be restricted to office timings. He warned that strict action would be taken against officials found colluding with illegal transporters. He also said he would conduct surprise inspections if necessary.

To prevent irregularities, the chief minister instructed officials to assign responsibilities transparently to permanent employees.