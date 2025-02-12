Telangana HC adjourns PIL against Hyderabad Metro Phase-II alignment through heritage sites

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has adjourned the PIL filed by the Act Public Welfare Foundation (APWF) challenging the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II, Corridor-VI alignment through Charminar and Falaknuma heritage precincts. The division bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara, deferred the hearing to March 18, following a request from the petitioner’s counsel.

The PIL, filed by APWF president Mohammed Rahim Khan, seeks a directive to halt all construction activities related to Metro Rail Phase-II within the Charminar, Falaknuma and other heritage sites. The petition has urged the authorities to conduct a comprehensive Heritage Impact Assessment (HIA) through an independent expert committee and obtain necessary statutory approvals as per the Telangana Heritage Act 2017 and the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act 1958.

The petitioner has also demanded that alternative alignments be explored to prevent any adverse impact on heritage structures such as Purani Haveli, Azakhana-e-Zohra, Jama Masjid, Darulshifa, and Moghalpura Tomb.