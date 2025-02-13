Justice Tapgate: Harish’s legal team targets complainant’s credibility

Narsapur MLA told to add complainant in her petition

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed counsel representing Narsapur MLA Sunitha Laxma Reddy to add the complainant — in this instance the Yeldurthy sub-inspector of police — in her petition regarding a case related to staging a protest without permission. The MLA, along with nine others charged under IPC Sections 341 and 290 in CC No. 371 of 2024, has urged the court to grant an interim stay on the case pending before the Special Judicial First Class Magistrate for Excise Cases, Hyderabad. The suo motu FIR, registered on June 2, 2018, says that the MLA gathered at Ambedkar X Road, Yeldurthy and raised slogans against the state government, causing public inconvenience and disrupting traffic without prior permission. The petitioner however claims that the case was filed with mala fide intent to harass her.

Judge questions delayed land compensation plea

Justice J Srinivas Rao of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday adjourned a writ petition seeking compensation for land acquired in 2013 for the expansion of a National Highway in Eturunagaram, Mulugu district. The petition was filed by Md Madar Saheb and another. During the hearing, the High Court questioned the maintainability of the petition, citing the significant delay in filing the case. The petitioners claimed that they had been bedridden and were unaware of the developments regarding their land compensation. They also informed the court that they had already submitted a representation to the concerned authorities seeking redress. After considering their contentions, the court decided to adjourn the matter for further hearing on February 18, 2025.