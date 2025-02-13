Telangana HC stays work on GHMC’s Pyaranagar waste unit

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday ordered an interim stay on the construction of the integrated municipal solid waste processing unit at Pyaranagar in Gummadidala mandal of Sangareddy district while allowing the ongoing survey and road construction to continue.

Justice K Lakshman was hearing a writ petition filed by one A Swarnalatha challenging the decision of the GHMC to set up the facility, allegedly without following due legal procedures and in violation of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution. The petition also alleged that the GHMC planned a landfill at Pyaranagar.

Appearing for the petitioner, counsel Kailash Nath PSS said the Pyaranagar village was located within 15 km of the Dundigal Air Base. He alleged that the authorities had not obtained the necessary environmental clearances or conducted an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) before proceeding with the project. He also stated that the Wing Commander of the air base had formally raised objections.

Kailash Nath contended that the project could lead to air and water pollution, as the site was adjacent to the Nallavally reserve forest. He also referred to a previous ruling by a division bench of the high court, which explicitly stated that solid waste cannot be dumped outside the GHMC limits, pointing out that Pyaranagar falls outside these limits.