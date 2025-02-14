AICC mulls change of Telangana in-charge to deal with dissent

HYDERABAD: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has reportedly decided to change its Telangana in-charge in the next few days.

According to party sources, the high command is contemplating appointing a senior leader who has the potential to handle the issues unique to Telangana and has experience in managing internal dissent.

The grand old party is looking for a seasoned troubleshooter who can engage with MLAs, ministers, chief minister’s confidants, and senior party members.

Meanwhile, senior AICC leaders, including its president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and others, met at Kharge’s residence in New Delhi on Thursday.

Sources said that the party is considering the names of senior leaders like former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, former deputy CM of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot, former MPs BK Hariprasad and Dr Ajoy Kumar as a replacement for the present Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi.