Dead chicken found floating in Telangana's Akkampalli Reservoir

NALGONDA: In a shocking incident, hundreds of dead chicken were found floating in the Akkampalli Reservoir in PA Palli mandal, Nalgonda district, on Friday, triggering panic among locals. Authorities suspect that unidentified individuals dumped the chickens into the reservoir on Thursday night, possibly due to concerns over bird flu.

Akkampalli Reservoir supplies drinking water to thousands of villages in Nalgonda district and the twin cities of Hyderabad.

Devarakonda Incharge DSP Mounika stated that one person, Ramavath Rayamallu, a resident of Padamatitanda, has been arrested as he confessed that the chickens in his poultry farm had been infected with a viral disease. Some of the infected chickens were buried, while others were dumped into the reservoir.

Speaking to reporters in Devarakonda on Friday, she stated that following a complaint from the Irrigation department, investigation teams were formed and inspected 20 poultry farms around the reservoir, including those in Padamatitanda, Puttamgandi, Vaddipatla, and Chintalatanda.

As a result, Rayamallu was arrested, and a case was filed against him under Sections 123 and 277 of the BNS.

Fishermen who arrived at the reservoir early Friday morning discovered the dead chickens and immediately alerted the authorities.

Following the circulation of videos showing the dead chickens, residents expressed fear about potential health risks.

Devarkonda RDO Ramana Reddy visited the site and with the help of fishermen, removed about 80 dead chickens and chicken feathers from the water.

Mission Bhagiratha District SE Krishnaiah told TNIE: “Water samples from the reservoir have been collected and sent for lab testing. Hyderabad Metro Water Works officials have also taken samples for examination. The results are expected by Saturday evening.”

The Akkampalli Reservoir supplies drinking water to 400 villages through Kodandapuram treatment plant, 700 villages through Batlapalli treatment plant in Nampally mandal and 500 villages through Udayasamudram treatment plant.

“As a precautionary measure, authorities have increased chlorination levels in the water supply. Further action will be taken based on the test results,” the SE added.