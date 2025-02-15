Mallikarjun Kharge appoints Meenakshi Natarajan as AICC in-charge of Telangana

HYDERABAD: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday appointed Meenakshi Natarajan as AICC in-charge of Telangana, relieving Deepa Dasmunshi, who had the responsibility of overseeing party affairs in Telangana in addition to Kerala. This change is part of the AICC’s efforts to revamp the party structure.

Notably, the Telangana Congress has got a new AICC in-charge in around 14 months and the fourth one in a span of less than two years.

In January 2023, the AICC replaced MP Manickam Tagore with Manickrao Thakre.

Curiously, the high command replaced Manickrao Thakre with Dasmunshi in December 2023, immediately after the party was voted to power in Telangana.

Interestingly, Dasmunshi and Natarajan oversaw Assembly election responsibilities and both have been members of Parliament. Born in Birlagram Nagda, Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, Meenakshi Natarajan was elected to Lok Sabha in 2009. She served as the national president of NSUI and Rajiv Gandhi Panchayat Raj Sangatan.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar welcomed the AICC’s decision. Mahesh Kumar Goud said that Meenakshi Natarajan is simple and honest. They also thanked outgoing AICC in-charge Dasmunshi.

Taking to X, Revanth Reddy said, “I wholeheartedly congratulate our newly appointed AICC General Secretary Incharge for Telangana Ms Meenakshi Natarajan ji. I thank outgoing incharge general secretary smt @DeepaDasmunsi Ji for her valuable contribution to the party in the state.”