Despite caste survey drama, only two BC ministers in Revanth Cabinet: Union Minister Bandi

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday questioned the poor representation given to BCs in the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy Cabinet.

Addressing a press conference after holding a meeting on enemy properties in the state in Hyderabad, the Union minister pointed out that there were only two BC ministers in Telangana though even the caste survey conducted by the government had said that 46% of the population belonged to backward communities. He also noted that during former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s tenure, a survey had revealed that BCs constituted 51% of the population.

Sanjay Kumar alleged discrepancies in the caste survey and claimed that there was widespread public anger against the Congress government for including Muslims in the BC list.

The Union minister reiterated that if the Muslim community was included in the BC list and the reservation proposal was sent to the Centre, it would not be accepted. “The BJP is against reservations based on religion. The Congress is deliberately creating drama about this. The public and BC organisations are aware of this,” he stated.

He accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of making baseless comments about the prime minister’s caste to divert public attention from this issue.

The Union minister further wondered what Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s caste was.”If we have to discuss Modi’s caste, then first Rahul’s caste, religion, and ancestry should also be discussed,” he said and added that Rahul’s grandfather was Feroze Khan while mother Sonia Gandhi is a Christian and originally from Italy. “So, which caste is Rahul Gandhi promoting? He has no caste, religion, or community,” he claimed.