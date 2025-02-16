Ensure transparency in irrigation projects: Minister Uttam

HYDERABAD: Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday directed officials to ensure transparency and constant monitoring in the Irrigation Department. He emphasised prioritising projects that require minimal investment while delivering the maximum irrigation benefits.

Chairing a high-level meeting with officials at Jala Soudha ahead of the 2nd All India State Water Ministers Conference 2025 in Udaipur on February 18 and 19, Uttam reviewed Telangana’s irrigation strategy. Discussions focused on water governance, cost-effective irrigation expansion, and completing pending projects to be presented at the conference.

He assessed the status of major projects, including Srisailam Left Bank Canal, Dindi, Palamuru-Rangareddy and Devadula among others. Criticising the previous BRS government for investing heavily in select projects with marginal results, he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to achieve maximum ayacut expansion with minimal expenditure.

Uttam instructed officials to strictly adhere to project timelines, stressing that irrigation projects are vital for agricultural water supply. He also called for enhanced monitoring and accountability, warning that delays or inefficiencies would not be tolerated.

Reviewing Telangana’s presentation for the upcoming Jal Shakti Ministry conference, he highlighted the state’s efforts in transparent governance, digital monitoring of irrigation projects, and innovative water management practices. The conference will bring together irrigation ministers, central policymakers and experts to discuss key issues, including water governance, storage infrastructure and irrigation efficiency.

Uttam directed officials to prepare a report on Telangana’s optimisation of major reservoirs and lift irrigation schemes and compile data on drip and sprinkler irrigation systems