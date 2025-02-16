Grand consecration of divya vimana gopuram at Yadadri on February 23

NALGONDA: The divya vimana gopuram of the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri is set for its grand consecration ceremony on February 23. As part of the consecration rituals, a five-day Narasimha Homam will be performed from February 19, culminating in the Mahakumbh Samprokshana at 11.54 am coming Sunday (February 23), dedicating the vimana gopuram to the deity.

A total of 65.084 kg of gold has been used for the majestic dome’s gold covering. According to the temple’s executive officer (EO) A Bhaskar Rao, the gopuram stands at an impressive 50.5 feet, making it one of the tallest in the country.

To ensure devotees can witness the sacred event, LED screens are being installed at four mada streets, along with additional screens in the vrata mandap area near the Kaman (arch) at the bus stand below the hill for those unable to attend in person.

For the first time in nearly 40 years, the Homa Mahakumbha Samprokshana will take place under the direct supervision of Sri Ramanuja Jeeyar, the head of the Vanamamalai Peetham. The government has also granted permission to distribute lemon rice prasadam to nearly one lakh devotees on the day of the Mahakumbha Samprokshana.

The gold plating fittings for the gopuram cost approximately Rs 3.2 crore and were executed by Navayuga Metals through a tender process. Similarly, Chennai-based MS Smart Creations, which previously gold-plated the temple’s Dhwajastambham, sanctum sanctorum front door, and several kalashas during the temple’s reconstruction, was entrusted with the gold-plating work at the same rate it was awarded in 2018.

EO Bhaskar confirmed that invitations have been extended to distinguished guests. However, given the enforcement of the election code, permission from the Election Commission of India (ECI) has been sought for their attendance.

All necessary arrangements have been made to ensure a seamless experience for devotees. The temple authorities urge devotees to participate in large numbers and seek the divine blessings of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy during this historic event.