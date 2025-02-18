BJP should stop criticising Rahul Gandhi, ensure 42 per cent quota for BCs: Minister Sridhar Babu

PEDDAPALLI : IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Monday condemned the remarks made by Union ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Rahul Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi’s religion and caste. He asserted that BJP leaders had no right to speak on issues concerning Hindus.

Sridhar Babu made the comments while addressing a gathering at the Atmeeya Sammelanam organised for the Congress MLC graduate constituency Congress candidate V Narender Reddy in Peddapalli.

He challenged BJP leaders, stating that if they were sincere about social justice, they should push for a constitutional amendment to ensure reservations for Backward Classes (BCs). Accusing the BJP of making indecorous remarks against the Rajiv Gandhi family, the minister described them as baseless and disrespectful.

The minister also accused BJP leaders of spreading misleading and false propaganda about BC reservations and the caste survey in Telangana. He alleged that the BJP was engaging in divisive politics to divert attention from critical issues like the caste census. Reiterating the Congress government’s commitment to the welfare of the BCs, Sridhar Babu assured that the state was determined to provide 42 percent reservations for BCs.

Elaborating on the Congress government’s initiatives, he recalled the state’s efforts to ensuring employment opportunities for graduates.

He also mentioned that the government was actively working to clear pending fee reimbursement bills. He promised that an IT park would be established in the district headquarters Additionally, he pledged to fulfil the promises related to the Pattipaka reservoir, ensuring irrigation and drinking water facilities for tail-end areas.