CM Revanth Reddy asks officials to start process of issuing ration cards

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed officials to make immediate arrangements for starting the process of issuing of new ration cards in the state.

The CM, along with Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, held a review meeting with the officials of Civil Supplies department on Monday.

He asked officials to complete the verification of applications received in gram sabhas, at Mee Seva centres and during the conduct of caste survey at the earliest.

During the meeting, the CM enquired the officials about surge of ration card applicants at Mee Seva centres even after government received applications for several times. The officials informed the CM that the main reason behind this rush at the Mee Seva centres was due to families submitting multiple applications.

Stating that such situation would not have arisen if the cards were issued immediately, the CM asked the officials to initiate immediate measures to issue ration cards. The CM appealed to the families, who already submitted applications, to stop visiting the centres.

Since the election code is in the force in many districts, Revanth instructed the authorities to start issuing ration cards in the districts where the code is not effective. New ration cards should be issued in all districts once the election code is lifted, he added.

The CM also examined several designs for new ration cards prepared by the Civil Supplies department.