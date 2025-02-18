K Chandrasekhar Rao plans strategy to corner Congress, gears up for BRS Silver Jubilee year

HYDERABAD: With the Congress completing its first year in power, former chief minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, who has been mostly silent during this time, has decided to announce a strategy to corner the government on its alleged failure to implement its pre-election promises.

To discuss the party’s future course of action, KCR has convened an extended state executive committee meeting on Wednesday. Sources said they expect the party supremo to unveil plans for restructuring the BRS, launching a membership drive and preparing for the upcoming local body elections.

With the party completing 24 years on April 27, the BRS is marking the beginning of its Silver Jubilee year. Though not officially announced, the BRS cadre expects yearlong celebrations, including a two-day plenary session and a mammoth public meeting on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Initially, the party had planned a public meeting at the end of February in anticipation of local body elections in March.

However, with the Congress government planning to introduce a bill on BC quota in the upcoming budget session and send it to the Centre, it is more or less clear that the elections are unlikely to take place next month.

In light of these developments, the BRS is now considering holding its plenary session and public meeting around April 27 to boost morale among its leaders and party cadre in preparation for the elections.

KCR, who had remained relatively silent over the past year, intends to take a more active role in opposing the Congress government. In a recent meeting with party leaders, he reportedly remarked: “I will give a punch; most people know how strong my punch is.” His shift back to an aggressive stance has sparked discussions within political circles.