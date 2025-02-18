Telangana High Court stays construction on land allotted to caste societies in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed that no further construction should be carried out on the disputed land in Khanamet village, Serilingampally mandal of Rangareddy district, pending the final outcome of a PIL challenging its allotment.

A division bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara, issued the order while hearing a petition filed by an advocate, Sunkari Naresh.

The PIL sought declaration of the allocation of six acres and 35 guntas of prime land in Survey No.41/14 to Viswa Balija, Kapu, Thelaga, Vontari, Thurpukagu Sangala Samakya for the construction of a community bhavan, as illegal, arbitrary, and against the principles of natural justice.

The land was allotted as per the GO 87, issued on August 2, 2023, by the Revenue Land Administration-II department, at a nominal price of Rs 100 per acre.

The counsel for the petitioner, citing a previous PIL from 2021, argued that a GO issued on June 30, 2021, which formed the basis for this land allotment, had already been stayed by the court. Furthermore, the high court had earlier ruled on June 20, 2023, that any construction on the land in question would remain subject to the final outcome of the writ petition. Based on these precedents, the petitioner’s counsel sought a similar interim direction in the present case.

In response, the counsel representing Viswa Balija, Kapu, Thelaga, Vontari, Thurpukagu Sangala Samakya assured the court that no construction activities would be undertaken on the land in question.

Considering the ongoing litigation and previous court rulings, the HC reaffirmed that any construction already undertaken would remain subject to the final verdict.

The case will continue to be heard as the court deliberates on the legality of the land allotment.