Telangana plans high-tech survey of agricultural lands

HYDERABAD: The state government is planning to conduct a comprehensive survey of agricultural lands using cutting-edge technologies to address persistent land-related issues. The survey is also expected to help the authorities verify and root out bogus claims under the Rythu Bharosa scheme.

According to sources, a pilot project is set to be launched in the near future. It is learnt that the Revenue department has requested allocations in the upcoming Budget to implement the project, requesting not less than Rs 1,000 crore.

Sources revealed that the government has indicated to the authorities to procure the infrastructure required for conducting the survey. However, official orders are yet to be issued, they said.

They added that the government may reassign staff from allied departments to meet manpower requirements for conducting the survey.

The recently enacted BHU Bharati Act, 2024 mandates the submission of survey maps during land transactions, aligning with the objectives of the proposed survey.

The government is considering multiple technologies for the exercise, including the Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) surveying method, which offers centimetre-level accuracy, and the global positioning system (GPS). The primary objective is to enhance transparency and minimise land disputes, the sources added.

The state government is also looking at neighbouring Karnataka, which has successfully digitised about 95% of its land records.

If implemented effectively, the survey could significantly and positively affect land administration and agricultural policies. However, the fate of the project depends on budgetary approvals and resource allocation.