Telangana renews MoU with CEGIS Foundation to boost data-driven governance

HYDERABAD: As part of its endeavour to strength data-driven governance and improve efficiency in public expenditure, the state government on Monday renewed its memorandum of understanding (MoU) with CEGIS Foundation for five years.

The MoU was first signed for the 2019-2024 period.

During a meeting held at the Secretariat on Monday, the officials renewed the agreement in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Finance Special Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, Planning Department Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Centre for Effective Governance of Indian States (CEGIS) Foundation founder Professor Karthik Muraleedharan, Project Director Harinarayan and Planning Director Om Prakash signed the fresh agreement.

CEGIS will also provide analytical support in augmenting the state’s revenue. In addition, CEGIS will support in analysing efficiency of energy utilities by reducing the average cost of supply, efficiency of power purchase agreements and efficient energy use for end consumers.

CEGIS Foundation, since 2019, has been working with other key departments such as Education, Women Development and Child Welfare, Agriculture to co-create interventions and strengthen governance for better developmental outcomes.

CEGIS Foundation works with state governments for bringing large-scale governance reforms and is currently working with Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi, Bodoland Territorial Council in Assam and a few Central institutions.

