Three cops, two forest department staffers held for taking bribe in Telangana

HYDERABAD/ KHAMMAM: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested three policemen—an inspector and two constables—of Makhtal circle, Narayanpet, for demanding Rs 40,000 bribe and accepting Rs 20,000 from a complainant.

According to officials, the accused officer, Gundemoni Chandra Shekar, demanded the amount for reducing the gravity of charges while filing chargesheet against the complainant in a rape case. He demanded the amount through constable Singasani Shiva while another constable, Kurva Narsimhulu accepted the amount. All the three accused were produced before Additional Special Judge, SPE and ACB cases, Nampally.

2 Forest dept employees held for taking Rs 30K bribe

In another case, two Forest department employees were arrested while accepting a Rs 30,000 bribe in Yellandu of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Tuesday.

According to officials, the accused — Komararam forest range officer Uday Kiran and forest guard Nunawath Harilal — had demanded Rs 30,000 from the complainant to approve his application to transport clay from the forest area. ACB DSP Ramesh said the accused would be produced in court.