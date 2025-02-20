Centre releases Rs 231 crore under NDRF for Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Union government has approved Rs 231.75 crore additional central assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to Telangana, which was affected by floods in 2024.

On Wednesday, a high-level committee, under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, approved the release of Rs 1,554.99 crore under NDRF to five states, including Telangana. Of this, Rs 608.08 crore was approved for Andhra Pradesh, Rs 288.93 crore for Tripura, Rs 255.24 crore for Odisha, Rs 231.75 crore for Telangana and Rs 170.99 crore for Nagaland.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said that the approved amount was subject to an adjustment of 50% of the opening balance available for the year in the SDRF.

According to the MHA, during the financial year 2024-25, the Centre released Rs 18,322.80 crore to 27 states under SDRF, Rs 4,808.30 crore to 18 states under NDRF, Rs 2,208.55 crore to 14 states under SDMF and Rs 719.72 crore to eight states under NDMF.