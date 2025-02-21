BJP will secure all three MLC seats, says Union Minister Kishan

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy expressed confidence on Thursday that the BJP candidates will secure all three MLC seats in the upcoming elections.
Speaking during an election meeting in Bhuvanagiri, Kishan said that people are now looking to support the BJP in future elections as they are angry with the Congress government over its unfulfilled promises.
“The Congress government is facing intense criticism from all corners. People are angry, and it’s clear that they are losing confidence in the present dispensation,” he said.
“Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy failed to fulfil the promises made to Telangana’s youth with regard to providing jobs. The Congress government failed to reimburse students fee, causing hardship to economically weaker sections,” he said.
The Union minister also accused the Congress and BRS of engaging in behind-the-scenes political manoeuvring to defeat the BJP candidates.
Referring to the current political situation in Telangana, he remarked: “The Congress replaced BRS in power but the state continues to suffer from corruption at every level. The people of Telangana are now questioning both the parties.”
Meanwhile, Kishan called for a thorough investigation into the brutal murder of Nagavelli Rajalingamurthy, who had filed a case alleging corruption in the construction of the Medigadda barrage.
Stating that the incident should not be politicised, he said: “The police should conduct a detailed and unbiased investigation into Rajalingamurthy’s murder.”