BJP will secure all three MLC seats, says Union Minister Kishan

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy expressed confidence on Thursday that the BJP candidates will secure all three MLC seats in the upcoming elections.

Speaking during an election meeting in Bhuvanagiri, Kishan said that people are now looking to support the BJP in future elections as they are angry with the Congress government over its unfulfilled promises.

“The Congress government is facing intense criticism from all corners. People are angry, and it’s clear that they are losing confidence in the present dispensation,” he said.